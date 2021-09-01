Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Cuts Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,035 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 16,499 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $11,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 103.1% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Stephens raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $372.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.04.

Shares of FDX stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $265.91. 43,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,066,255. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.40 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $70.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.07.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 21.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.51%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

