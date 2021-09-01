Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $8.26 Million Stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 38.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 242,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,998 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $8,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EWU. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 123.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,140,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286,392 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,029,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,932 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 7,466.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,112,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,817,000 after buying an additional 1,097,320 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 904,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,324,000 after buying an additional 462,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,097,000.

EWU traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,058,993. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.63. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a twelve month low of $24.02 and a twelve month high of $34.26.

