Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Raises Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,095 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,088 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $12,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. Scott Neal Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $202.89. The stock had a trading volume of 78,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,219,237. The company has a market cap of $140.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.46. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.72 and a 1-year high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.12%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.26.

Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

