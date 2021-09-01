Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Reduces Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,829 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $9,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter worth about $28,000. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 128.3% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 143.9% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $219.57. 253,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,615,474. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $141.58 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $128.70 billion, a PE ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $228.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.75.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BA shares. Cowen raised The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.59.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

