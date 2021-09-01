Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Bank of America has raised its dividend payment by 84.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Bank of America has a payout ratio of 25.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bank of America to earn $3.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.0%.

Bank of America stock opened at $41.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $351.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.06.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bank of America stock. Camden National Bank increased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

