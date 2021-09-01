Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Shares Gap Down to $85.41

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $85.41, but opened at $83.66. Bank of Hawaii shares last traded at $83.98, with a volume of 26 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.23 and a 200-day moving average of $88.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.27.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 29.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.43%.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $443,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,972 shares in the company, valued at $8,957,226.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total value of $496,823.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,999 shares of company stock worth $4,695,290. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 66,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 11,925 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 96,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 108,742.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 7,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.