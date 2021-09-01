Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $31.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.18% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bar Harbor Bankshares is a retail bank serving primarily individual customers, small retail establishments, seasonal lodging, campgrounds and restaurants. The bank provides the normal banking services offered by a commercial bank including checking accounts, NOW accounts, all forms of savings and time deposit accounts, individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, collections, travelers checks, night depository services, direct deposit payroll services, credit cards, personal money orders, bank-by-mail and club accounts and drive-up facilities at all offices. “

BHB has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

BHB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,536. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 52 week low of $18.17 and a 52 week high of $32.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $410.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.97.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $32.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.30 million. Analysts predict that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 473.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 102.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 97,700.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

