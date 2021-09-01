Barclays Begins Coverage on Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP)

Research analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

BXP has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

NYSE BXP opened at $112.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 58.54, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.23. Boston Properties has a 1 year low of $69.69 and a 1 year high of $124.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.75 and its 200 day moving average is $110.89.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $713.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Properties news, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,860.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Boston Properties by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,720,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,275 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 2,256.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 803,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,082,000 after acquiring an additional 769,529 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,745,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $775,315,000 after acquiring an additional 452,600 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 8,753,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,393,000 after acquiring an additional 391,600 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 443.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 467,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,329,000 after acquiring an additional 381,400 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

