Basic Attention Token One Day Trading Volume Hits $288.64 Million (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. In the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00001749 BTC on popular exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a total market capitalization of $1.25 billion and approximately $288.64 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Basic Attention Token Profile

Basic Attention Token (CRYPTO:BAT) is a coin. It launched on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,489,851,988 coins. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

Basic Attention Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

