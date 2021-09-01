Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) Director Winston J. Churchill Buys 100,000 Shares

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) Director Winston J. Churchill bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.63 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Baudax Bio stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,326,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,879,953. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.27. Baudax Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $3.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.96.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.45 million. On average, research analysts expect that Baudax Bio, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Baudax Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BXRX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baudax Bio by 735.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,445,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,319 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baudax Bio by 460.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 336,175 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Baudax Bio by 158.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 170,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 104,860 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio during the first quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio during the first quarter valued at $58,000. 8.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baudax Bio

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMBA) that is in phase I clinical trial; BX2000, an ultrashort-acting NMBA, which is in pre-clinical trial; and BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent, which is under pre-clinical trial, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine, which is under phase II clinical trial.

