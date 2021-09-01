Bbva USA Buys New Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $355,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 600,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,733,000 after buying an additional 248,889 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,223,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $483,953,000 after buying an additional 134,499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock traded down $3.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $207.76. 107,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,282,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $212.31 and its 200-day moving average is $222.57.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.68%.

CAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.80.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

