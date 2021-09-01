Bbva USA Invests $3.29 Million in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Bbva USA bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 12,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,287,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 11.4% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.5% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Michael B. Yongue lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% in the first quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 952 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 8.3% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 30.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $303.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,089. The firm has a market cap of $79.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $288.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.90. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $218.06 and a one year high of $309.98.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

In related news, SVP Peter J. Ippolito sold 12,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.42, for a total transaction of $3,746,983.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,997.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 215,647 shares of company stock worth $62,728,598. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.96.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

