Bbva USA Takes Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 14,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,785,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,644,000 after buying an additional 28,003 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 62.4% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3,057.1% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at $395,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 20.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

ADP traded down $2.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $206.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,270. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.31 and a 52-week high of $217.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $206.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.22. The company has a market capitalization of $87.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

In other news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $490,456.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,961 shares of company stock worth $1,605,844 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.79.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

