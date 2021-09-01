Bbva USA Takes Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 12,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,092,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 21.4% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 12,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 1,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.13, for a total transaction of $691,046.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,046.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Malcolm Frank sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.17, for a total value of $1,005,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,924 shares of company stock valued at $7,753,714 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on FDS shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays raised FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.44.

NYSE:FDS traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $380.02. 53 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,317. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $351.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $332.39. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $294.21 and a one year high of $383.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The company had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

