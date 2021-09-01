Bbva USA Takes Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bbva USA bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,724,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $172.35. The stock had a trading volume of 88,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,198,120. The stock has a market cap of $453.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.