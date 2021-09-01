Beefy.Finance Hits One Day Trading Volume of $5.95 Million (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. Beefy.Finance has a market cap of $78.22 million and $5.95 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $1,086.43 or 0.02291299 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded down 4.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beefy.Finance alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.38 or 0.00091494 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.78 or 0.00377061 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00011721 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00049842 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00016811 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Coin Profile

BIFI uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beefy.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beefy.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beefy.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.