BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Trading 5.4% Higher

Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $299.95 and last traded at $297.32. 8,160 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 277,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $281.98.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.38.

The company has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a PE ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $314.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.00.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.74) by ($1.49). The company had revenue of $149.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.60 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 138.52% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Oyler sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.23, for a total value of $97,569.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 3,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.54, for a total value of $1,197,930.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,150,757 shares in the company, valued at $405,687,872.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,074 shares of company stock worth $37,149,919 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 52.6% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 1.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 205.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,296,000 after purchasing an additional 77,060 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 8.3% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 130.4% in the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 12,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter. 59.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE)

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

