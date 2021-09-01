Belong Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:BLNGU) Quiet Period Set To Expire on September 1st

Belong Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:BLNGU) quiet period will end on Wednesday, September 1st. Belong Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its IPO on July 23rd. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ BLNGU opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. Belong Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $9.94.

