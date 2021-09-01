Belt Finance 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.52 Million (BELT)

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. One Belt Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $13.00 or 0.00027190 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Belt Finance has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar. Belt Finance has a total market capitalization of $76.83 million and approximately $2.52 million worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00063001 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.96 or 0.00135879 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.65 or 0.00162417 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,567.50 or 0.07462309 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003314 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,879.03 or 1.00150879 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $480.69 or 0.01005492 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Belt Finance

Belt Finance’s total supply is 5,910,678 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

