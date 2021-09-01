BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Announces Dividend Increase – $4.00 Per Share

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) declared a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, August 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 4.00 per share by the mining company on Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02.

BHP Group has raised its dividend by 44.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. BHP Group has a payout ratio of 118.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect BHP Group to earn $8.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.5%.

Shares of BBL stock opened at $62.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $37.88 and a 52-week high of $68.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.35 and a 200-day moving average of $61.56.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BHP Group stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 350,697 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,547 shares during the period. BHP Group makes up 0.9% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $14,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on BHP Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley raised BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.99.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

