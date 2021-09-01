BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Boosts Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,106 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Etsy were worth $5,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the first quarter worth about $1,681,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Etsy by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 486,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,564,000 after purchasing an additional 36,940 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Etsy during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Etsy by 71.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 11,128 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Etsy by 7.8% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ETSY shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $204.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.50.

NASDAQ ETSY traded up $2.73 on Wednesday, hitting $218.99. 60,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,047,156. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.06 and a fifty-two week high of $251.86. The company has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 62.50, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $195.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.90.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. The company had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.40, for a total transaction of $194,436.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $181,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,455,878 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

