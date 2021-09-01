BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $3.20 Million Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 33.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,138 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Square were worth $3,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Square during the second quarter worth approximately $518,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Square during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Square by 2.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,825,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,589,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,534,000 after purchasing an additional 113,461 shares in the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oddo Bhf raised Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $261.80 target price (down previously from $317.00) on shares of Square in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James raised Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research raised their target price on Square from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Square from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $296.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Square has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.85.

In other Square news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.98, for a total transaction of $45,596,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,795.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total transaction of $1,352,125.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,027,138.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 685,874 shares of company stock worth $167,732,740 in the last ninety days. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SQ stock traded up $3.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $271.40. 136,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,670,853. The stock has a market cap of $124.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.42, a P/E/G ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.00 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $255.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.89.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

