BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $6.74 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,750 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $6,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in The Charles Schwab by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,753,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,124,000 after buying an additional 1,830,888 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 16.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 9.4% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $2,112,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $948,750.00. Insiders have sold 568,569 shares of company stock worth $41,569,505 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.41.

The Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $72.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,522,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $131.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.28. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $33.79 and a twelve month high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.