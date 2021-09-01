BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Increases Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,265 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in FMC were worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 527,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,064,000 after acquiring an additional 29,165 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in FMC by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 20,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 4,124 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FMC by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 14,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 5,348 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in FMC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in FMC by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FMC alerts:

Shares of FMC stock traded up $0.73 on Wednesday, reaching $94.36. 10,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,071. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.02. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.27 and a fifty-two week high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 25.77%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

FMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FMC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.93.

In related news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $140,835.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.