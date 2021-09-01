BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Lowers Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 10.2% in the second quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $4,707,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $820,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 25,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 17,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV traded down $13.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.67. 1,193,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,223,669. The stock has a market cap of $190.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $121.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Argus boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.69.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

