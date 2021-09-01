BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Lowers Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 10.2% in the second quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $4,707,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $820,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 25,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 17,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.69.

Shares of ABBV traded down $13.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.67. 1,193,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,223,669. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $121.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.70 and its 200-day moving average is $112.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.