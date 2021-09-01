BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases 8,081 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,081 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 175,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,356,000 after buying an additional 9,872 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 681,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,335,000 after buying an additional 92,201 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 92,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,691,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Redburn Partners upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.70.

NYSE:CVX traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.87. 361,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,442,249. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.75, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.60.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.59) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

