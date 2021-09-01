BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 314 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total value of $52,476.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,673 shares in the company, valued at $12,422,643.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George L. Sing sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.50, for a total value of $672,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 365,009 shares of company stock worth $224,872,342 in the last 90 days. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $625.00 to $669.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $727.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $673.81.

REGN stock traded up $7.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $680.52. 8,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,788. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $600.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $529.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $441.00 and a 12 month high of $681.73.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.