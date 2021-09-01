BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 324,853 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 48.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 342,463 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 324,853 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $7,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 15.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,200,170 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,527,955,000 after purchasing an additional 9,640,479 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.2% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,017,062 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $513,272,000 after purchasing an additional 433,396 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,842,933 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $339,136,000 after purchasing an additional 887,531 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 5.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,513,923 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $204,179,000 after purchasing an additional 521,458 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 63.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,194,410 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $175,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184,829 shares during the period. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HAL traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.80. 89,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,819,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.67. The firm has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.88 and a beta of 2.85. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $25.00.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HAL shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.53 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, HSBC raised Halliburton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.80 to $18.20 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.51.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

