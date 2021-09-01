BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Trims Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,803 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $3,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $5,420,811.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total transaction of $5,319,209.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,465,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,795,661,673.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 499,997 shares of company stock valued at $32,311,472 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:K traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.97. The stock had a trading volume of 33,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,428. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $56.61 and a 52 week high of $71.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.65.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Kellogg’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 58.15%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on K shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

