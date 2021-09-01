Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 23,996 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 118,655 shares.The stock last traded at $37.41 and had previously closed at $35.70.

A number of research analysts have commented on BCYC shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.43.

The company has a current ratio of 9.36, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $939.79 million, a P/E ratio of -13.54 and a beta of -0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.73.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.43% and a negative net margin of 546.62%. On average, analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, insider Nigel Crockett sold 72,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $2,358,420.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,497.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $65,124.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,447 shares of company stock valued at $4,536,400 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCYC. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 609.7% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 240,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $2,254,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $331,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $612,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

