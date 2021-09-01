Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Up 4.2%

Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) shot up 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $84.48 and last traded at $83.62. 67,759 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,058,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.23.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BILI. 86 Research raised shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Bilibili from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $140.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.75.

Get Bilibili alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.43 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($1.68). The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.35) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILI. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Bilibili during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 48.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bilibili Company Profile (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

Featured Article: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.