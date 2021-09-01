Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Insider Bora Chung Sells 799 Shares

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) insider Bora Chung sold 799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.92, for a total value of $227,651.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Bora Chung also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bill.com alerts:

On Friday, July 16th, Bora Chung sold 18,848 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.31, for a total value of $3,417,330.88.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Bora Chung sold 20,398 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.94, for a total value of $3,303,252.12.

BILL opened at $274.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.19 and a 1-year high of $291.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $203.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.96.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 41.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

BILL has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Bill.com from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Bill.com by 48.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Bill.com by 33.1% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bill.com by 1,038.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.