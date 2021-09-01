Binemon (BIN) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $9.68 Million

Binemon (CURRENCY:BIN) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. Binemon has a total market cap of $22.24 million and approximately $9.68 million worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binemon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0263 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Binemon has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00063052 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.41 or 0.00135853 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.71 or 0.00161793 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,476.43 or 0.07331879 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003322 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,490.95 or 1.00159581 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $478.66 or 0.01009515 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Binemon

Binemon’s total supply is 997,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 847,000,000 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Binemon

