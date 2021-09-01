Binemon Hits One Day Trading Volume of $9.68 Million (BIN)

Binemon (CURRENCY:BIN) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. Binemon has a total market cap of $22.24 million and $9.68 million worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binemon coin can now be bought for $0.0263 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Binemon has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00063052 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.41 or 0.00135853 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.71 or 0.00161793 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,476.43 or 0.07331879 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003322 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,490.95 or 1.00159581 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $478.66 or 0.01009515 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binemon Profile

Binemon’s total supply is 997,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 847,000,000 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Binemon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binemon directly using US dollars.

