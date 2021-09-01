Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bio-Techne Corporation is a global life sciences company. It develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology products and clinical diagnostic controls. It provides proteins, such as cytokines, growth factors, and enzymes; antibodies, including polyclonal and monoclonal antibodies; immunoassays comprising quantikine kits; and clinical diagnostic immunoassay kits. The Company also offers flow cytometry products; natural and synthetic chemical compounds; hematology controls and calibrators; and hematology control products. Bio-Techne Corporation, formerly known as Techne Corporation, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TECH. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.64.

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $499.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $468.87 and its 200 day moving average is $426.51. Bio-Techne has a twelve month low of $228.66 and a twelve month high of $511.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Techne will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.52, for a total value of $1,926,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,554,450.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 7,481 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.15, for a total transaction of $3,360,091.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,270 shares of company stock valued at $26,484,673 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,785,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Bio-Techne by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Bio-Techne by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Bio-Techne by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,835,000 after purchasing an additional 42,097 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Bio-Techne by 145.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 271,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,033,000 after purchasing an additional 160,736 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions, most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bio-Techne (TECH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.