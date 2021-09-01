BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 92.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,818 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 274,956 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the first quarter valued at $100,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 49.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 602,974 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 200,241 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the first quarter valued at $97,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC boosted its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 4.6% in the first quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 94,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. 61.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock opened at $3.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.59 million, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.71. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $4.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 31.75%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.