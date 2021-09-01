Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Short Interest Update

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the July 29th total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $453.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $244.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $324.62 price objective on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $327.51 price objective (down previously from $435.00) on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $359.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.68.

Get Biogen alerts:

BIIB stock opened at $338.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.75. Biogen has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $468.55. The company has a market capitalization of $50.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.40.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.26 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Biogen will post 18.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.