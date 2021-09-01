Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Short Interest Update

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the July 29th total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
BIIB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $453.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $244.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $324.62 price objective on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $327.51 price objective (down previously from $435.00) on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $359.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.68.
BIIB stock opened at $338.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.75. Biogen has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $468.55. The company has a market capitalization of $50.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.40.
In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.
About Biogen
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
