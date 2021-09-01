BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioHiTech Global, Inc. is a technology company. The Company provides data-driven solution for food waste removal. Its Eco-Safe Digester is an on-site aerobic digester which eliminates food waste by converting it into nutrient-neutral water or grey-water and transporting it through standard sewer lines. BioHiTech Global, Inc. is based in Chestnut Ridge, New York. “

Get BioHiTech Global alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of BioHiTech Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

BHTG opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. BioHiTech Global has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.65, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $39.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.27.

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). BioHiTech Global had a negative net margin of 105.89% and a negative return on equity of 1,047.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that BioHiTech Global will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHTG. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BioHiTech Global during the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in BioHiTech Global during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in BioHiTech Global by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in BioHiTech Global during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in BioHiTech Global during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

About BioHiTech Global

BioHiTech Global, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. Its products and services include food waste digesters, data analytics tools, traditional disposal services, and sophisticated facilities for processing municipal solid waste. The company was founded on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioHiTech Global (BHTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioHiTech Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioHiTech Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.