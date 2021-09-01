BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Michael Rice Sells 848 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Michael Rice sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total transaction of $48,556.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,200,354.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total transaction of $553,107.86.

On Thursday, August 5th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total transaction of $554,368.57.

On Thursday, July 8th, Michael Rice sold 11,464 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $529,063.60.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $530,415.08.

On Thursday, June 10th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $417,982.67.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $407,323.94.

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock opened at $58.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.82. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 972.83, a PEG ratio of 102.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.89 and a 12-month high of $59.65.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 81.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 39,823 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 17.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 494,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,009,000 after purchasing an additional 74,816 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 174,050.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,962 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 44.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 660,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,405,000 after purchasing an additional 201,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 39.9% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

