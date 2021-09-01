BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) CEO Acquires $19,776.00 in Stock

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) CEO Kenneth L. Londoner purchased 6,400 shares of BioSig Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $19,776.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of BSGM traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.10. 1,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,606. BioSig Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.84.

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new stake in BioSig Technologies in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in BioSig Technologies in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in BioSig Technologies in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BioSig Technologies in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BioSig Technologies by 37.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares during the period. 14.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioSig Technologies Company Profile

BioSig Technologies, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development of a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of electrocardiographic and intra-cardiac signals. Its product PURE EP System is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording, and storing of electrocardiographic and intra-cardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology procedures.

