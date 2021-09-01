BitDegree Price Reaches $0.0020 on Major Exchanges (BDG)

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 1st. During the last week, BitDegree has traded up 46.4% against the US dollar. BitDegree has a market capitalization of $767,400.34 and approximately $813.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitDegree coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitDegree Coin Profile

BitDegree (CRYPTO:BDG) is a coin. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,560,931 coins. The official website for BitDegree is www.bitdegree.org . BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDegree is a blockchain-powered online education platform that allows students to acquire skills that are currently required by the labor market. It allows current potential employers, digital service providers and sponsors to create smart-incentive contracts. These smart contracts allow the exchange of tokens between a sponsor (the Incentive Creator) and a student(the Incentive Taker), who is committing to study a specific subject in order to receive tokens (the Incentive). BDG is an Ethereum-based token used within the BitDegree platform. “

BitDegree Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDegree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDegree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitDegree using one of the exchanges listed above.

