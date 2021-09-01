BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Sees Large Volume Increase

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 206,101 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 9,498,242 shares.The stock last traded at $11.91 and had previously closed at $11.41.

BB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TD Securities cut BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 25th. CIBC cut BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James set a $9.50 price objective on BlackBerry and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $10.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.22.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 61.56%. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. BlackBerry’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other BlackBerry news, COO Thomas Eacobacci sold 109,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $1,106,539.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,817.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,760,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 418.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 669,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,188,000 after purchasing an additional 540,752 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,690,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,661,000 after purchasing an additional 288,734 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 35,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 20,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 480.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 620,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 513,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

