Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 79,200 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the July 29th total of 97,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGB. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 257,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after buying an additional 68,162 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,819,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,062,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,161,000 after purchasing an additional 201,191 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,038,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $847,000.

BGB traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.05. 94,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,563. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.57. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.06.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd.

About Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund

Blackstone Strategic Credit Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment company, which invests in portfolios, loans, and other fixed income instruments. It involves securities from US Corporate issuers, including first- and second-lien loans, and high yield corporate bonds of varying maturities. The company was founded on March 28, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

