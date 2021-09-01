Blockpass Price Down 6.2% Over Last 7 Days (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. During the last seven days, Blockpass has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. One Blockpass coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockpass has a total market capitalization of $482,073.02 and $3,418.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00060484 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002982 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00014604 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.69 or 0.00131305 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.02 or 0.00845261 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00049545 BTC.

About Blockpass

PASS is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass . Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

Buying and Selling Blockpass

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockpass should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockpass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

