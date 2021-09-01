Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,828 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Apple makes up 2.3% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Apple by 57.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 585.7% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth $72,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its position in shares of Apple by 135.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 60.0% during the second quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $151.83 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.10 and a twelve month high of $153.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.38.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.74.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

