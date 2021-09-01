BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $316,000 Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 35.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,909 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 3.3% during the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its position in Corteva by 4.3% during the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 0.9% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 27,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.8% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 8.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Corteva stock opened at $43.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.18 and a 1 year high of $49.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.30.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 5.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.33%.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Argus upped their price objective on Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

