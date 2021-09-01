BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Lowers Stake in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. cut its holdings in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) by 31.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 108,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,718 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in BRF were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in BRF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 142,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 19,596 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of BRF by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BRF in the 2nd quarter worth $7,053,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of BRF in the 2nd quarter worth $723,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of BRF by 336.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 87,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 67,609 shares during the last quarter. 8.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BRF alerts:

BRFS stock opened at $4.53 on Wednesday. Brf S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $6.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.77.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.40 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.10 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $3.50 target price (down previously from $4.50) on shares of BRF in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BRF has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.38.

About BRF

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS).

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.