BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.
Shares of DSM remained flat at $$8.44 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 74,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,231. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $8.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.11.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile
