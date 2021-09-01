BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of DSM remained flat at $$8.44 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 74,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,231. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $8.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.11.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize current income exempt from federal income tax to the extent consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.