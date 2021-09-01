Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 11,257 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 223,004 shares.The stock last traded at $17.28 and had previously closed at $15.75.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BOLT. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Bolt Biotherapeutics from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bolt Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

The company has a current ratio of 12.89, a quick ratio of 12.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $660.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.09.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.21). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOLT. Novo Holdings A S acquired a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $148,226,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,404,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,209,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,271,000. Finally, Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,248,000. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

